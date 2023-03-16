SRSLY Dexter Hires New Program Coordinator

SRSLY Dexter announced hiring a new staff member: Ursula Anderson, program coordinator.

Anderson will work alongside Chrissie Kremzier, SRSLY Dexter’s program director, in implementing the coalition’s events and programming and expanding and assessing community impact.

"Throughout my career, my goal has been to empower youth to become self-advocates and to foster their independence,” said Anderson. “I’m excited to join SRSLY and to use my prior experience to help Dexter’s youth gain confidence and important leadership skills. I am excited to support them in adopting positive strategies to manage the many stressors they will face and to become leaders within our community.”

Anderson is a Michigan native bringing to SRSLY her master's degree in speech-language pathology from Wayne State University and a bachelor's degree in both English and Spanish Literature from the University of Michigan.

SRSLY Dexter comprises a coalition of youth members, adults, and community organizations established to prevent destructive behavior in Dexter youth. The coalition promotes prevention by focusing on the community and prioritizing youth-led initiatives.

SRSLY uses local data, focus groups, and key stakeholder interviews to understand better the critical issues related to Substance Use Disorder. The group works with schools, law enforcement, faith community, businesses, library, parents, and youth to address risk and protective factors related to youth substance use through a community-based and collaborative approach. The broad, community-wide support is the catalyst for long-lasting positive change.

For more information or to get involved, e-mail Ursula Anderson at ursula@srslydexter.org.

Photo: Ursula Anderson. Courtesy SRSLY.