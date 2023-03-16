New Roundabout Announced for Dexter

The Washtenaw County Road Commission (WCRC) is giving us plenty of notice on this one.

The WCRC announced a roundabout project planned for the 2026 construction season at Dexter-Chelsea Rd and Island Lake Rd in Dexter.

The WCRC and the City of Dexter have received a federal grant of $1.6 million to improve traffic flow and safety in the area. The competitive Congestion Mitigation Air Quality grant will fund a roundabout at the Dexter-Chelsea Road and Island Lake Road intersection and upgrades to nearby traffic signal equipment.

Dexter-Chelsea Road and Island Lake Road intersection is known for being heavily congested during peak hours of travel, causing frustration for drivers and creating potential safety hazards. The WCRC expects the new roundabout to improve traffic flow and reduce congestion, making the intersection safer for all road users.

In addition to the roundabout, the grant will also fund upgrades to traffic signal equipment on Island Lake Road, Main Street, Ann Arbor Street, and Dexter-Ann Arbor Road, from Dexter-Pinckney Road to Dan Hoey Road. These improvements will include interconnecting the existing traffic signals to improve overall traffic flow in the area.

The Dexter-Chelsea Road and Island Lake Road intersection will be closed to all traffic for the roundabout construction, and a detour will be posted.

WCRC will hold a public information meeting about these projects closer to construction.

Photo: You could say the roundabout will constructed between a rock (the viaduct) and a hard place (Mill Creek Bridge). Photo by Doug Marrin.