Dexter's Vivian Kinnard signs with the University of Wisconsin

It’s on to Wisconsin for Dexter senior Vivian Kinnard.

A standout on the Dexter High School swim/dive team, Kinnard is looking forward to attending school in Madison and competing as a Badger after signing with the University of Wisconsin.

The Sun Times News (STN) asked her about this exciting news. Kinnard said she knows she made the right choice with Wisconsin.

“I’m feeling very excited and grateful for this opportunity!” she said. “I’m looking forward to getting to spend the next four years in such a beautiful city surrounded by great people.”

She said she chose Wisconsin for so many reasons, “but the main one that went into my choice was the atmosphere on the Swim and Dive team.”

“It’s incredible and as soon as I met everyone I could feel it was something special,” she said. “The athletes have so much grit and the coaches are so supportive, I knew I would fit right in.”

During her time in Dexter, she’s had a lot of accomplishments. She’s made the State finals all four years, which she said has been so rewarding, and has also received All-American honors the past three years and is hoping for that again this year. But her biggest accomplishment so far might be when she placed 4th at the 2021 USA Diving National Championships.

STN asked her about diving and what motivates her.

“I love the challenge,” she said. “Diving is so difficult, both physically and mentally, but I enjoy being able to push myself. Also, the diving community, all across the country, is so strong and supportive. I’ve been able to make friends from all over, and every time we get to see each other is special.”

Knowing the importance of help in getting to this point, Kinnard said her teammates and coaches have always been so supportive, “pushing me to be the best athlete I can be.”

“My parents, they have never stopped believing in me and they never let me stop believing in myself,” she said. “My siblings, we are a family full of athletes and every one of their successes inspires me to continue working hard to reach my goals.”

In one last question, STN asked her what she would want the community to know that we haven’t asked about.

She answered, “Never stop working toward your goals!!”

photo courtesy of Dexter Athletics