Dexter Board of Education members earn educational distinction

From Dexter Community Schools:

Two Dexter school board members have recently earned awards from the Michigan Association of School Boards for their 2022 efforts to improve their leadership skills, demonstrating their commitment to student achievement and their own continuous improvement. Awards are earned for classes completed in MASB’s leadership training program, as well as for conference attendance, years of service, and leadership activities. Whole boards that achieve and maintain certification status are also recognized.

The following are being honored by MASB:

● Elise Bruderly - Level 2 Award of Merit

● Mara Greatorex - Level 3 Award of Distinction

Elise Bruderly. photo courtesy of Dexter Community Schools

Mara Greatorex. photo courtesy of Dexter Community Schools

MASB training and professional development help board members to keep pace with the fast moving and complex changes in public education. Last year, more than 1,800 school board members statewide participated in MASB’s professional development program for elected school leaders. The hours devoted to this training are above and beyond the time members spend at their local meetings, events, and reviewing policies and board packets.

Superintendent Dr. Chris Timmis shared his perspective: “MASB offers invaluable training on school law, finance, operations, and transparency for new and experienced board members. When trustees invest their time to be educated on these topics, it improves board functioning and benefits the entire school community. Dexter Community Schools appreciate Mara and Elise’s thoughtful service.”

“I’ve worked with school boards and public schools for more than 25 years and am always in awe of the commitment of so many members,” said MASB Executive Director Don Wotruba, CAE. “Schools are under exceptional pressure to be innovative and reinvent the way they deliver education. Training equips them with the tools necessary to make the best decisions for Michigan’s schoolchildren. The time they spend being servant leaders and honing their skills is second to none.”

A full overview of the individual and whole-board training levels can be viewed at masb.org/miboardawards.