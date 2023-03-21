Dexter Twp Police Report, February 2023

In February, Deputies responded to 189 calls for police service, up from 95 the prior year for a 99% increase. Total calls for 2023 (Jan-Feb) are 334, up from 200 for the same period last year for a 67% increase.

Officers conducted 85 traffic stops, up from eight last year. Twenty citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

One assault

Nine crashes

Two medical assists

Three citizen assists

One disorderly conduct

Three frauds

Two Fire Dept assists

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Dexter Twp:

On February 23rd, Deputies assisted the Dexter Fire Department with a house fire in the 9600 block of Daisy Lane. The caller, a nearby neighbor, indicated they observed flames coming from the garage. Deputies arrived to find the garage engulfed in flames. Deputies contacted the neighbor and confirmed that the residents were away and only pets remained in the household. The fire was extinguished, and Deputies were able to locate the homeowner. The homeowner advised Deputies and Fire personnel that they had been utilizing a wood-burning stove due to a power loss. The ashes had been placed into a paper bag next to the garage, which was the likely cause of the blaze.

The complete February call log can be found below.