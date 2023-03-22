Early Glimpse at Dexter’s New Outdoor Sculptures

Dexter will be getting five new works of art added to the city’s collection of outdoor sculptures displayed around town.

Each year, the city replaces those sculptures designated as temporary with new pieces. Artists interested in submitting their work for consideration did so in February. On March 13, the city council approved the Arts, Culture, & Heritage Committee’s recommendations for the 2023-24 Dexter Art Gardens Temporary Sculpture Display.

This year a new site for outdoor art has been added downtown on the grass in front of 3Bird.

Councilmember Aldag sat through the committee’s selection process and told the council, “It was really nice to look at all the different submissions and all the artists that would like their art displayed in Dexter. It is also very nice to expand the number of locations where we are actually adding art to our city. I hope we continue doing…to do so adds a very nice touch to our city.”

The sculptures will be installed in the first two weeks of June 2023 and removed in the last half of May 2024.

The following pieces were approved:

Mill Creek Circular Seating – Wheels in the Sky by Christine Beals

Clock Tower Plaza – Reflective Journey by John Merigian

LaFontaine – Breezin’ Series #4 by Jim Wolnosky

Library/Farmers Market – The Joneses by Todd Kime

3Bird – Cast Concrete & Mosaic Chess/Checker Table and Chairs by Kirk Seese

Backup displays were also approved should any of the primary selections become unavailable.

Images from the city council meeting packet.