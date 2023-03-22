Coming soon to Dexter

La Marsa Cuisine, with its authentic food and great service, will soon open a new location in the Dexter Crossing Shopping Center.

The word started getting out on local Facebook pages with the posting of a photo of the sign in the front window at 7049 Dexter Ann Arbor Road, right next to ATI Physical Therapy and near Dollar Tree.

The Sun Times News (STN) reached out to La Marsa’s main office on March 21.

STN connected with Jeanine Adams of La Marsa Cuisine.

Adams said the estimated time of opening is beginning of May

La Marsa said they are looking to continue to grow into new locations in Michigan with 11 present locations, such as the ones in Bloomfield Hills, Brighton and Farmington Hills, along with more recent openings in Clarkston and Hartland.

They said they have seen lots of satisfied customers in these areas, so they hope to bring the same authentic food and great service to Dexter.

Adams said Dexter is virgin territory for Middle Eastern food, “and we think La Marsa is going to be very successful.”

As to why they picked Dexter for their new location and what they will bring to the community, Adams said, “We are going to supply jobs for local people and pay taxes. We are also going to provide healthy Middle Eastern food.”

“La Marsa is looking forward to serving the community,” she said.

As some background on La Marsa, its website says the, “story began in 2006 when three friends—Adel, Fadhel & Mohamed—joined together to introduce the SE Michigan community to their vision of healthy and flavorful food offered in an atmosphere of Mediterranean hospitality. Since then, La Marsa has expanded to 9 locations and has served thousands of satisfied guests.”

The menu features a range of items from appetizers like the Falafel Plate to sandwiches like Chicken Shawarma to soups, salads and traditional dishes such as the Lamb Combo. These are just a few of the choices on the menu.

So stay tuned Dexter; more to come on this new food option.