Webster Twp Police Report, February 2023

In February, Deputies responded to 129 calls for police service, up from 105 the prior year for a 23% increase. Calls for the year (Jan-Feb) are 239, up from 216 for the same period last year for an 11% increase.

Officers conducted 24 traffic stops, the same number as last year. Two citations were written.

Notable events from the police call log include:

One assault

Eight crashes

Six medical assists

Five citizen assists

Two welfare checks

Nine mental health (note: all are to the same block address)

Two identity thefts

One death investigation

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Webster Twp:

On February 12th, Deputies responded to a car vs. bicyclist crash near the intersection of Lake Vista Drive & W. Joy Road. The bicyclist was said to be up and walking around. Upon arrival, Deputies contacted the bicyclist, who accused the vehicle driver of intentionally causing the collision. Deputies interviewed witnesses and attempted to locate video footage of the incident. Based on witness statements, Deputies believe the incident resulted from road rage, and charges have been submitted to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

On February 13th, Deputies investigated an Impersonation complaint in the 5600 block of Cobble Lane. The caller advised they received a phone call from a subject claiming to be a Lieutenant with the Sheriff’s Office. The unknown suspect refused to tell the caller what the call was about and hung up when the caller suggested meeting at the police station.

**As a reminder, the Sheriff’s Office will never contact an individual over the phone regarding outstanding warrants or fees owed. **

The entire February call log can be found at the link below.