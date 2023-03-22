Dexter Girls’ Water Polo Falls in Opener

The Dexter girls’ water polo team opened its season by falling to Grand Blanc 7-3 Tuesday night.

The Dreadnaughts were led by Sophia Marr with three goals with assists to Marea Balcom and Emma Bishop.

Avery Nesbitt was solid in goal with 15 saves for the Dreads.

“We showed strong teamwork and fight in our first outing just a week after the start of practices and the first time competing in water polo for many or our players,” coach Kait McMurray said.

Balcom continued her domination of sprints by winning three of four opening sprints to add to her DHS record.

The junior varsity defeated Grand Blanc 10-5 with goals scored by Ali Genske (4), Emma Bishop (3), Shelby Waltz (1), Marissa Genske (1) and Whitley Fowler (1).

Assisting on the goals and playing great defense were Addy Arbour, Diem Lee, and Jillian Lamarand. Kori Wilson contributed more than ten saves in goal.

The Dreads return to play following spring break with an away game against Ann Arbor Huron on April 12th.