Scio Twp Police Report, February 2023

In February, Deputies responded to 884 calls for police service, up from 685 the prior year for a 29% increase. Total calls for 2023 (Jan-Feb) are 1,662, up from 1,412 for the same period last year for an 18% increase.

Officers conducted 265 traffic stops, one more than last year. Ninety-seven citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

Eight assaults

One breaking & entering

Five larcenies

Two vehicle thefts

26 crashes

Two medical assists

26 citizen assists

13 welfare checks

Eight mental health

Ten frauds

12 Disorderly conducts

Eight attempted suicides

One OUI

Two sudden deaths

One death investigation

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Scio Twp:

On February 7th, Deputies investigated a Criminal Sexual Conduct Complaint in the 6600 Block of Jackson Road. The juvenile victim was allegedly assaulted by family members in the past. There were no physical injuries, and the case is still under investigation.

On February 10th, Deputies investigated a Stolen Vehicle Report in the 4400 Block of Jackson Road. An unknown female suspect used fraudulent information to purchase a vehicle from the dealership. The vehicle had been delivered to a Detroit address before the fraud was discovered. The vehicle was a 2023 Can-Am MaverickX3 Max, a black off-road vehicle that is still outstanding at this time. This case is still under investigation.

On February 22nd, Deputies responded to the intersection of Wagner and Jackson Roads for a traffic crash. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the drivers involved, and during their investigation, a 42-Year-Old Ypsilanti resident was arrested for Operating a Motor Vehicle While Visibly Intoxicated. The case is awaiting toxicology results from the Michigan State Police Forensics Lab.

On February 24th, Deputies investigated a Stolen Vehicle Report in the 500 Block of Auto Mall Drive. Between January 26th and February 23rd, unknown suspect(s) stole a 2023 Black GMC Sierra Pick-up Truck from the lot. The vehicle is still outstanding, and there are no suspect(s) or leads to the incident.

On February 27th, Deputies responded to the 3600 Block of Jackson Road for an alarm activation. The night before, there had been a malicious destruction of property report at the same location. Upon arrival, the deputies discovered unknown suspect(s) had forcibly entered the business using the previously damaged location. It is unknown if anything was stolen, and the suspects fled in an unknown direction. There are no suspect(s) or leads to the incident.

The entire February police call log can be found at the link below.