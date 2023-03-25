Dexter T & F Opens at SEC Indoor Invite

The Dexter track and field teams opened their season at the SEC Invite at the Lincoln Athletic Building in Ypsilanti Thursday.

The non-scoring event handed out medals to the top five individual finishers in each event and the top three relays.

The girls were led by the first-place finish of Chloe Burns in the 200.

The pole vault team that has produced the last three D1 state champions looks to be strong once again with incoming freshmen Raiden Kipfmiller and Debbie McCoy taking the top two spots for the Dreadnaughts.

Addison Bruckman also medaled in the 800 and was part of two strong finishes in the relay. She teamed with Hannah Bougher, Lillian Mitchell, and Kate Varitek to finish fourth in the 4x800 and was part of the 4x400 relay that finished fifth along with Burns, Bailey Krueger, and Maddie Rokke-Smith.

Mitchell was sixth in the 400, Tia Schultz sixth in the high jump, and Bethany Simons seventh in the pole vault.

The 4x200 relay of Kipfmiller, Lauren Simpson, Autumn Taylor, and Emily Kate Covert was seventh, Antonia Bruckman eighth in the 800, Lily Burns eighth and Lillianne Trinke 9th in the shot put, Antonia Bruckman 9th and Bougher 10th in the 1600, and Rokke-Smith 10th in the 400.

The boys dominated the pole vault with Clark Sheldon taking the top spot, Kaden Korcek third, and Barrett Keller fifth to all earn medals for the Dreads.

Ryan Kerr was second and Austin Terpak fifth in the high jump to earn medals, while Owen Ackerman medaled in the 1600 with a third-place finish.

The 4x800 relay team of Ackerman, Dane Barbaro, Cole Doty, and Vaughn Meyer was sixth and Brandon Anderson was seventh in the 400.