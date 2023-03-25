Dexter Baseball Struggles in Opener

The Dexter baseball team had a rough go in the season opener Wednesday, March 22 when the Dreadnaughts fell to a strong Northville team 9-0 in a game played at U of M.

The Dreadnaughts could not overcome four errors and were not allowed a hit by the Mustangs that reached the D1 quarterfinals last season.

Northville scored three runs in the second inning with just one hit. A walk and single started the inning and an error on a bunt followed to plate one run. A wild pitch and passed ball allowed the Mustangs two more runs to make it 3-0.

The Dreads lone threat came in the third when AJ Vaughn was hit by a pitch. A wild pitch and a Vaughn steal of third put the Dreads in scoring position, but a strikeout ended the threat.

Dexter’s only other baserunner reached on a walk.

Wyatt Novara took the loss allowing just one hit and striking out three in two innings of work.

Andrew Cusick struck out two in one inning of work on the mound for Dexter.

The Dreadnaughts return to action after spring break when they travel to Hartland April 6.