Dexter Police Report, February 2023

In February, Deputies responded to 241 calls for police service, up from 175 the prior year for a 38% increase. Total calls for 2023 (Jan-Feb) are 485, up from 366 for the same period last year.

Officers conducted 119 traffic stops, up from 80 last year. Nine citations were written.

Notable events from the police call log include:

One assault

One vehicle theft

Four crashes

Five medical assists

15 citizen assists

Four mental health

Five frauds

One disorderly conduct

One death investigation

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Dexter:

On February 1st, Deputies investigated a missing juvenile from the 7000 block of Ulrich Street. The parents advised Deputies that when they attempted to pick up the juvenile from school, the juvenile was nowhere to be found. Deputies contacted the Dexter School Resource Officer, who reviewed video footage and observed the juvenile leave the school on foot before pick-up.

Several Deputies checked the area for the juvenile but could not locate them. Deputies learned that the parents were able to access an e-mail account utilized by the juvenile, which revealed social media contact with an unknown person out of state. Based on information revealed from the social media accounts, Deputies were assisted by Federal Agents who were able to locate the missing juvenile in Ohio. The youth was found safe and returned home to their parents.

The entire February call log can be found at the link below.