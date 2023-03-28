Dexter Gym Owner Ranks in Top 5% Internationally in CrossFit Open

Colby Buswell, owner of Mitten Fitness in Dexter, has proven that age is no barrier to physical prowess. The (almost) 50-year-old has qualified for the CrossFit Open quarterfinals and currently ranks internationally in the top 5% of his age group. Competing in the 50-54 age group, Buswell has his sights set on the CrossFit Games in August.

“My original intent when I started CrossFit in 2018 was to compete at the Masters Level,” says Buswell. “I’d never done Crossfit when I first walked into the gym. When I told the coaches what I wanted to do, they were enthusiastic but immediately realistic about my chances.”

Buswell, who turns 50 in June, laughs about it now. But, the former tennis coach and marathon runner adds, “My intent has always been to be the best I can in my age group.”

The CrossFit Open at the end of February is a series of workout competitions that serve as a path for the non-professional athlete to the coveted Crossfit Games. From the Open, the top 10% of each age group qualify for the Quarterfinals. After the Quarterfinals, the top 30 athletes in each age group advance to the Semifinals in Orlando. From there, the top athletes qualify for the August Games in Wisconsin.

Crossfit first caught Colby’s attention when he watched the Games on TV. He looked up the local gym, Crossfit Dexter, and followed them on Instagram. He dabbled with the workouts in his garage, but the camaraderie he saw among members through social media resonated with him and drew him into the gym. He fell in love with the gym and visa verse. The relationship moved quickly. Colby became a coach, then a partner, and now the sole owner of the gym.

“Owning the gym was not my plan from the beginning,” says Colby. “But this is a great group of people. I like being a part of this community and doing what I can for them. To be able to own this gym is such a perk.”

Mitten Fitness, (formerly Crossfit Dexter and formerly a CrossFit affiliate), is a functional fitness gym specializing in general physical preparedness. Buswell is proud of the welcoming community he has built at the gym, which caters to a diverse range of ages and body types.

“Crossfit has gotten a bad rap,” says Colby. “There’s this stigmatism that it’s hardcore because of what people see on TV or online. It looks impossible.”

“But the exercises we’re doing are always scaled to a person’s ability,” he adds. “There is always a coach to help with that. I estimate more than 90% of our members scale their routines to their ability. This gym honestly welcomes everyone of all abilities. We’re just glad you’re off the couch and here with us.”

“You only compete with yourself,” continues Colby. “Each member is here to challenge themselves and encourage everyone around them. We strive for an encouraging environment and community that motivates you to come.”

Mitten Fitness has become more than just a gym for Buswell and its members. The gym is quick to socialize together. A festive theme was announced for each of the three weekends of the Open. Decorations were hung. A DJ was brought in, as was great food and drink. Many members competed in the Open. The majority did a scaled version of the workout. Others simply came to provide moral support and to grab a plate and mug.

But the social aspect runs much deeper than having a good time. Recently, the gym raised $1,900 in ten days to buy a specially designed bike for Dexter High School’s Spirit of Care Program. At Christmas, gym members supported Food Gatherers. Colby is working on a scholarship program. He and a couple of gym members are also working to create a program that helps those with special needs with their life skills, fostering greater independence.

“We pretty much look for any reason to hang out or do something together,” says Colby. “We’ve got Murph coming up Memorial Day Weekend. We’ll have a big barbecue out on the deck for that.”

“Murph” is a special Hero WOD (Workout Of the Day). Crossfit created hero WODs to honor the fallen men and women in the line of duty. Murph remembers and honors LT Michael Murphy, a Navy SEAL killed during Operation Red Wings. His story is told in the film and book Lone Survivor.

The workout consists of running one mile, then 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 bodyweight squats, and then finishes with another one-mile run.

Sound impossible? Scale it down. Use a stationary bike for a few minutes instead of a run. Do 20 band-assisted pull-ups. Push up from your knees or lie on your back and press light dumbbells 20 times. Do 20 squats. Do something more. Do something less. Either way, congrats. You’ve done Murph. It’s not about how much you do. It’s about doing what you can do. That’s a hero.

Buswell credits much of his drive and inspiration to his father-in-law, who has restricted mobility. “He’s taught me to never take my health for granted,” says Colby. “That’s what I try to pass along.”

“The CrossFit Games thing is awesome, but it's not ultimately why I do all of this,” says Colby. “I'm much more about showing people what they can do.”

Colby competes in the quarterfinals on the first weekend in April.

To learn more about Mitten Fitness, visit https://www.mittenfitness.com/