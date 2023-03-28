New Executive Director Transforms Dexter Senior Center with Innovative Programs and Rapid Growth

By Doug Marrin, Editor, with Bud Haynes, Senior Center Media

New Dexter Senior Center Executive Director Gordon Smith has dramatically impacted the center for its more than 200 members in his first twelve weeks. Smith's creative and communication skills have gained him and the DSC immediate results for new funding and rapid membership expansion.

Smith is quickly forging community networks for the center and has implemented an array of innovative programs that have led to rapid growth at the Dexter Senior Center (DSC) in the past twelve weeks.

His plans for the Senior Center in 2023 include:

Increase senior membership by 80% within the first 80 days. Host Fireside Chats with Gordon Smith to communicate changes within DSC and answer member questions. Implement the DSC Ambassador Program to assist with attending community events. Improve local business support, for example, through Dexter's Erratic Ale Company's The Good Neighbor Tap donation program for March 2023. Grow our Gardens program in conjunction with The Dexter Garden Club. Plant and maintain a vegetable and herb garden adjacent to the DSC. Launch the Legacy Photo Project with Ursula Hoppe Photography for DSC members. Introduce the Reading Buddies program in partnership with Wylie Elementary's Media Center in Dexter. Update the DSC's website using local talent. Enhance the DSC's Monthly publication by adding sponsored space generating funding for future projects. Improve social media presence on Facebook, NextDoor, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Restart pre-COVID programs such as Senior Cafe, in-building lunches, Strength Training for Seniors, Gentle Yoga, Cardio Drumming, and more.

Smith, 39, hails from Northeast Texas. He joined the US Army at 22, ending his 13 years of military service as a Sergeant First Class and Combat Medic. Smith then enrolled at Troy University in Troy, Alabama, to expand his formal education. After graduation, he attended Southern Methodist University, Dallas, Texas, in their Finance Master Program, earning an MSF. Smith then pursued a career opportunity in a Michigan non-profit, non-governmental organization, public service position, resulting in the perfect match with the DSC.

“As the Executive Director of the DSC, I look forward to developing relationships with the local community to better serve our seniors,” Smith said upon arrival in Dexter at the tail end of last year. “Our goal is to expand the role of the DSC within Dexter and the surrounding area, strategically working with our Local and State government officials to increase awareness of the challenges our senior citizens face and create opportunities for partnerships with private businesses, institutions, community organizations, and volunteers.”

And he has done just that. Since December 2022, Smith has been expanding and enhancing the DSC by hiring new staffers, holding new membership meetings, creating marketing opportunities, and introducing himself to city, township, county, state, and federal individuals by ranging far and wide from Dexter. His enthusiasm and drive have already led to immediate successes appreciated by members, staff, and locals. Smith envisions the DSC's progress on multiple fronts for immediate and near-term goals, making 2023 a transformative year.

The Dexter Senior Center has been serving the Greater Dexter Area since 1971. It continues to be a place where older adults can enjoy companionship, entertainment, and fitness and improve their overall health and sense of well-being. The center was among the first in Washtenaw County to offer hot lunches and Meals on Wheels, which provides meals to homebound members five days a week.

It has been said that momentum is the hardest thing in the world to stop. With the ball already rolling at a good pace so quickly, 2023 looks to be a transformative year.