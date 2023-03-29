From The Encore

The Encore Musical Theatre Company is proud to announce the final tribute concert of Season 14, "You've Got a Friend: A Tribute to James Taylor." This concert will run for four performances only, from April 6th-8th, in The Encore’s intimate Maas Theatre space.

James Taylor is one of the most successful singer-songwriters of all time. He has sold over 100 million records worldwide and has won multiple Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year for his classic album "JT." His career spans over five decades and his music has influenced generations of musicians.

"You've Got a Friend: A Tribute to James Taylor" will feature some of Taylor’s greatest hits, including "Fire and Rain," "You've Got a Friend," "Sweet Baby James," and "Carolina in My Mind." The concert promises to be a celebration of James Taylor's life and legacy, with stunning performances by some of the most talented performers in the industry.

Broadway stars Aaron Lavigne and Geoff Packard have both appeared in numerous hit shows, including "Jesus Christ Superstar," "Rent," "Spiderman," "Matilda," "Wicked," and "Rock of Ages." Aurora Penepacker, who was last seen in "Once on This Island" at The Encore, is known for her soothing voice and charming warmth. Chris Roberts, a former Broadway performer turned Nashville recording artist, has released multiple albums and is part of the acclaimed band, One Flew South. The concert will be music directed by Brian Rose.

"We are thrilled to present this tribute to James Taylor," said Dan Cooney, the Artistic Director of The Encore and director of this tribute. "His music has touched so many people over the years and we are honored to have such an incredible group of performers pay tribute to him."

The concert is sponsored by Dexter's Pub, a local favorite that has been serving up great food and drinks for over 50 years.

Tickets for "You've Got a Friend: A Tribute to James Taylor" are on sale now. Tickets are priced at $45 and can be purchased at theencoretheatre.org or by calling the box office at 734-268-6200 or in-person at The Encore Musical Theatre Company: 7714 Ann Arbor Street, Dexter MI 48130. Box office hours are Tuesday - Friday, 10AM-2PM, and 2 hours prior to performances. There are also $20 rush tickets available at the door prior to performances. Don't miss your chance to see this incredible tribute to one of the greatest musicians of all time!

