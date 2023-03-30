Dexter Band Program Shines in Concerts

From Jill Boydston

The Dexter Community Schools Band program enjoyed a fantastic winter concert season with amazing performances by all bands. Highlights include the winter concerts by each grade level 5th through 8th and the three High School bands: Varsity, Concert and Symphonic. All 7th through 12th grade band students attended MSBOA Solo & Ensemble at Franklin High School in Livonia where students performed solos and small ensembles before performance judges to receive a rating. All Mill Creek and DHS students received top ratings at this event. Mill Creek Middle School students also attended the MSBOA Band Festival where both 7th and 8th grade bands received top ratings.

After a three-year hiatus due to covid restrictions, the winter season ended with the return of our 43rd annual Band Extravaganza. On Sunday, March 19, in front of over 1,300 family and friends, the Dexter Bands performed in the Dexter High School gymnasium. Band Extravaganza features performances by all band students from grades 5th through 12th, including special performances by the DHS Big Band Jazz Band, the DHS Dreadnaught Marching Band Drumline and the Pride of Dexter - the 140 member Dexter High School Marching Band.

The Dexter Band program is under the direction of Dr. Kenneth Moore, Mr. Andrew Damman, Mrs. Rachel Wilson and student teachers, Ms. Gabriella Brandt and Ms. Nadia Para.

Photos by Melanie Reyes, Jill Boydston, Julie Cabble, Amanda Novak and Elisa Schulz.