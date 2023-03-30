Dexter Township's Supervisor Diane Ratkovich is stepping down

Dexter Township Supervisor Diane Ratkovich is resigning from her leadership role as an elected official.

At the end of the March 21 township board meeting, Ratkovich submitted and read her resignation letter that she had emailed to all Trustees and the Township Attorney a few days earlier. This was also announced in Dexter Township’s monthly “in the loop” update on March 30.

Ratkovich was elected in 2020, to a four-year term.

Here is Ratkovich’s resignation letter:

This letter is to inform you that I have decided to step down from my elected position as Dexter Township Supervisor as of May 12, 2023. It was a hard decision and I want to thank you for the faith that you have had in me since November 2020.

The demand on our Township has grown exponentially and its rural character is being threatened. We must learn to coexist with growth while we protect our quality of life. The Supervisor position is a highly responsible and critical position that directly impacts the future of Dexter Township. To truly fulfill this role responding to the current day issues and to protect our resources for the future is no small task.

I have served Dexter Township diligently and as the demands of the position grow, it has put a significant strain on my personal finances. This position is currently considered a part time role and the salary is still based accordingly, while the realities of the job demand more. With all this in mind, do not want my personal limitations to result in Dexter Township being underserved on critical projects that so dearly impact our community.

My hope is that a new Supervisor will be able to serve Dexter Township without personal financial pressure, allowing them to dedicate the full time attention that is needed to run our township.

I thank you for your support.

Sincerely,

Diane Ratkovich

A special meeting is being scheduled for 6:30 p.m. April 3, to address this issue and how the board moves forward.