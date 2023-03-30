Dexter Community Report, 03-27-23

The following are highlights from the City of Dexter administrative reports submitted at the March 27 city council meeting.

KLA Development and the owner of 8180 Main St (formerly proposed for Mill Creek Brewery) reached a purchase agreement conditional on the city’s approval of KLA’s planned condominiums. KLA's next step will be applying for conceptual review.

Cornman Farms has decided not to pursue annexation to city utilities at this time, citing costs.

The Verizon 5G Small Cell Wireless Facility at Alpine and Main has been installed. It has an appearance similar to downtown street lights.

The Watermoo bike race will be held on Saturday, August 12, 2023, with the start and finish of the race being at Jolly Pumpkin in the Industrial Park. The majority of the 111-mile race takes place on gravel surfaces. Watermoo organizers did not request any road closures for the event.

Letters will be going out to all households in the Westridge subdivision regarding tree trimming, expected to begin on April 3, 2023. The work is estimated to be completed in a 3-to-4-week period, pending weather. Tree health will also be assessed at this time.

The Parks & Recreation Commission recommended to City Council approval for Ann Arbor Trout Unlimited (AATU) to install wood structures to improve fish habitats and discourage soil erosion. The structures are proposed for the section of Mill Creek between the Main Street Bridge and Forest Lawn Cemetery. City Council approval is required for AATU's EGLE permit to complete the work.

All city equipment sent to auction at Govdeals.com has sold. The sales prices are as follows: 2006 GMC Sierra Pickup - $6,200; 2011 Kubota RTV - $6,000; Ex-Mark Riding Lawnmower - $2,075.

As approved by City Council, staff has been working with Baker Tilly to update the city's water and sewer utilities rate study to determine appropriate rates based on current and future needs. The staff has invited Andy Campbell and Aricca Thelen with Baker Tilly to present the study's findings at the April 10, 2023, meeting.

Council members have requested the development of a proclamation recognizing the Dexter High School Women's Field Hockey Team. The staff has contacted the team's coach and will be working to develop the declaration and schedule the team's attendance at a council meeting in April.

After some preliminary planning, David Zinn will most likely come during May to install the mural at the Farmers Market Pavilion. After discussing some designs, Mr. Zinn is leaning toward a chipmunk as the critter for the mural, which would be located toward the middle of the pavilion along one of the horizontal beams. The council will approve the final design.

Staff met with the Washtenaw County Road Commission on March 8 regarding a request that the WCRC has submitted to modify the signage at the Baker Rd. roundabouts. WCRC intends to standardize its roundabout signage, including removing/consolidating signs and adding pavement markings.

The Arts, Culture, & Heritage Committee has drafted its formal budget request to be presented to the city council for their budget workshops. The budget requests scenes from the in-production Katherine Dexter McCormick play, a picnic at Gordon Hall, opening ceremonies, a Dexter passport (to check in at different events), and other proposed ideas.

The Chelsea Area Planning Team and Dexter Area Regional Team (CAPT/DART) will facilitate the formation of a regional housing advisory group and convert one of its quarterly meetings to one specifically dedicated to this new group. Because CAPT/DART is already in place with representatives from the area, the group hopes this will be a good way to facilitate a new group focused on housing without starting from scratch.

Staff contacted the Huron-Clinton Metroparks Authority regarding the council's request for more information about their process for closing parks for deer culls. They were willing to share their planning document, including their notification procedures. According to their operating procedures, they will not release the exact dates of deer cull activities for the safety of their staff and volunteers. Further, HCMA employees without deer management activities are also not notified of management-related activities until the day of management activity.

The entire city council meeting packet and a link to the meeting video can be found on the city’s website.