A new residential development is being planned for in Dexter Township

A new residential development called Nature’s Preserve is moving ahead in Dexter Township.

The development is proposed to be at 11966 N. Territorial Road, just east of the Dexter Area Fire Station #2.

In March, the developer received approval from the township for the Development Agreement and Private Road Maintenance Agreements. Dexter Township gave an update on this in its monthly “in the loop” update.

According to Dexter Township officials, the development “is roughly 40 acres with an Open Space Community plan of about 24 acres. 20 home parcels are planned with a private road of approximately 5 acres.”

“The Board asked that potential buyers be made fully aware that they will have a private road and all road maintenance falls to their responsibility and that due to the location of the development, Dexter Township or Multi Lake Water & Sewer Authority will not be held liable for any odor mitigation in the future,” it said in the township’s March monthly “in the loop” update.

The development is also adjacent to the Multi Lakes Water and Sewer Authority property.

Township officials said both requests were given a “voice” approval by the developer and that the township attorney will add to the development agreement.

“Final site plans for the development is consistent with the purposes and objectives of the Township Zoning Ordinance and will be developed in multiple phases,” the update from “in the loop” said. “Additionally, these new homes will connect to the Multi Lakes Water and Sewer Authority.”