Construction Resumes on B2B Pathway Along Huron River

The Washtenaw County Road Commission (WCRC) has announced that construction will recommence next week on the D-3 Section of the Border-to-Border (B2B) pathway along the Huron River. Starting Monday, April 3, a WCRC contractor will resume work on the non-motorized pathway, focusing on earthwork, retaining wall construction, and preparing for future culvert installations.

Throughout the 2023 construction season, residents should be prepared for intermittent lane restrictions near the project. On Monday, April 10, the contractor will close Huron River Drive between Zeeb Road and Wagner Road in Scio Township for approximately one week to carry out culvert work, depending on weather conditions and contractor scheduling.

Access to homes within the project limits will be maintained for residents and property owners during the closure. Those living in the Preserves can access Preserve Drive from the west (Zeeb Road), while Loch Alpine residents can reach Greenook Boulevard from the east (Delhi Road). However, no traffic, including pedestrians and bicyclists, will be allowed to cross the culvert locations during removal and replacement.

Phase II of the Zeeb to Delhi trail, which began last summer, adds 1.3 miles of trail from Zeeb Road to East Delhi Road and includes the fourth B2B Trail bridge over the Huron River. By the end of the season in November, much of the required retaining walls had been built. The project will ultimately complete a 4.6-mile continuous trail east of Dexter towards Ann Arbor and connect all three Metroparks within Washtenaw County.

A 1-mile trail segment extending from Delhi Metropark to Wagner Road is planned for 2023/2024.

To ensure the safety of the public and workers, individuals are asked to refrain from entering the pathway project limits throughout construction, as it remains an active work zone.

As the project continues, WCRC will send out project updates to inform the public.