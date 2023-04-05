May 2 vote in Saline, Chelsea and part of Webster Township

A special election is being held on May 2, for voters in the Chelsea Area Fire Authority and Saline Area Schools, and for a small number of voters in Webster Township.

As a reminder, here are the proposals:

Saline Area Schools

– 1 PROPOSAL Saline Area Schools Operating Millage Renewal Proposal

This proposal will allow the school district to continue to levy the statutory rate of not to exceed 18 mills on all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, required for the school district to receive its revenue per pupil foundation allowance and renews millage that will expire with the 2023 tax levy.

Shall the currently authorized millage rate limitation of 21.8508 mills ($21.8508 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, in Saline Area Schools, Washtenaw County, Michigan, be renewed for a period of 10 years, 2024 to 2033, inclusive, to provide funds for operating purposes; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and 18 mills are levied in 2024 is approximately $8,501,850 (this is a renewal of millage that will expire with the 2023 tax levy)?

Chelsea Area Fire Authority - 1 PROPOSAL Chelsea Area Fire Authority Millage Renewal Proposal

Shall the Chelsea Area Fire Authority, County of Washtenaw, Michigan, be authorized to levy a renewal of the previously voted increase in tax limitation, which expires in 2023, in an amount not to exceed 2.3557 mills ($2.3557 on each $1,000 of taxable value) against all taxable property within the limits of the Chelsea Area Fire Authority for a period of five (5) years, 2024 to2028, inclusive, for the purpose of providing funds for all purposes authorized by statute and law, including operating and equipping the Chelsea Area Fire Authority? The estimate of the revenue the Chelsea Area Fire Authority will collect if the millage is approved and levied by the Chelsea Area Fire Authority in the first calendar year of levy (2024) is approximately $2,500,000. By law, Page 4 of 4 the Chelsea Downtown Development Authority will receive a portion of the millage collected from the Chelsea Downtown Development Authority District only.

In Webster Township, the vote is for Whitmore Lake Schools. The township only has about 35 voters who are in the Whitmore Lake school district.

But no matter, here is the proposal:

Whitmore Lake Public School District – 1 PROPOSAL Whitmore Lake Public School District Operating Millage Proposal

This proposal will allow the school district to levy the statutory rate of not to exceed 18 mills on all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, required for the school district to receive its revenue per pupil foundation allowance.

Shall the limitation on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, in Whitmore Lake Public School District, Washtenaw and Livingston Counties, Michigan, be increased by 21 mills ($21.00 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of 10 years, 2023 to 2032, inclusive, to provide funds for operating purposes; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and .0542 mill is levied in 2023 is approximately $43,052 (this will replace existing millage and also adds additional millage that will be levied only to the extent necessary to restore millage lost as a result of the reduction required by the Michigan Constitution of 1963)?

Here are some details from Webster about voting. Much of this should apply to all local voters.