The Beautiful Haunting of Hill House

What is history, but the faint echoes of the past, drifting across our thoughts like whispers? These voices, long silenced by the ravages of time, can be brought back to life by the touchstones left behind - physical remnants of a bygone era that transport us back to a world we can only imagine.

Up on Piety Hill in Dexter near Peace Park lies such a reminder – a beautifully restored Italianate-style house from the mid-1800s. The elegant structure is home to Chet and Bev Hill, who have given the house new life. And in doing so, recall the spirit of those early Dexterites.

Known historically as the “Tozer House,” in June 2021, the Historical Society of Michigan placed the present-day Hill House on its Michigan Heritage Home registry.

“Owning and living in a historical home is really quite an experience,” says Chet. “We love it. The details are amazing. The staircase, the living room and dining room ceilings, the light fixtures, the floors, even the doors. Our house has ornate ten-foot ceilings and elaborate trim and moldings throughout.”

As the name suggests, Italianate architecture draws inspiration from the architecture of Italian villas, but it is not a direct copy of any particular Italian architectural style. Rather, Italianate architecture is a Victorian-era interpretation of Italian Renaissance architecture, popularized in the United States and Great Britain in the mid-19th century. Italianate architecture homes were designed to be grand and imposing, with ornate features that gave them a sense of elegance and sophistication.

Italianate architecture replaced the Greek Revival style, which was trendy from the early to mid-1800s. Dexter’s Gordon Hall, built in 1843, with its columned portico, is a grand example of Greek Revival architecture.

Italianate architecture homes are known for their unique and ornate style, combining classical and Victorian elements. The houses are often designed asymmetrical and irregular, incorporating towers, bays, and projecting eaves. The roof is typically flat or low-pitched, with a wide overhanging eave supported by brackets. Italianate homes are recognized for their tall and narrow windows, often with a rounded or arched tops. The cornices on Italianate homes are particularly elaborate and decorative, with ornate brackets and moldings. Additionally, balconies and porches with ornate railings, often supported by square columns, are standard features of Italianate architecture.

Restoring one of these grand homes is no small feat and can be full of surprises, as the Hills found out.

“The configuration of the rooms has evolved over time, but as we make changes, we have been diligent about replicating the historical details of the old house to as great an extent as possible,” says Chet.

“At one point in time, the house was converted into apartments,” he adds. “The previous owners are the ones who converted it back to a single-family residence. An interesting story related to this is that the original ornate plaster work was concealed with drop ceiling tiles when they bought the house. They looked underneath, and voila, this is what we have today.”

The Historical Society of Michigan tells us that in January 1868, Warren and Mary Tozer bought two lots in Dexter from Wilt and Millicent Dexter, the son and widow of village founder Samuel Dexter. An 1870 census listed 36-year-old Warren as an agricultural implements dealer and 32-year-old Mary as “keeping house.” They had two daughters and would go on to have two more. The Tozers moved to Los Angeles in the late 1800s.

“Of course, owning a historical home means constant upkeep,” says Chet. “When a century-old drainpipe finally gives way, we replace it. When the floor sags a bit too much, we reinforce it. When the Michigan basement floods, we install a drainage system. There are always things that need to be done, but we knew that when we bought it. I’m sort of handy, so all of these things are simply challenges to be addressed and solved. Rather fun really.”

Perhaps the allure of historic homes is that with every touch and every look, we can be momentarily transported to a different time and place, nostalgically haunted by the history of those who came before us – their stories, their struggles, their triumphs.

Perhaps when passing by, you, too, may cast a glance at the beautifully restored Hill House on Piety Hill standing much as it did a sesquicentennial ago. And for those who are willing to listen, perhaps catch a fleeting echo of another time.

Maybe walls can talk.

Photos courtesy of Chet and Bev Hill