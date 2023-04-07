Dexter Baseball Drops Home Opener

A late rally came up short for the Dexter baseball team as the Dreadnaughts dropped their home opener to Hartland 7-5 Thursday.

The Dexter bats took a while to get going after being no-hit in the opener before picking up its first hit of the season in the fourth.

Hartland took a 1-0 scoring on a passed ball and the Eagles would load the bases in the third, but Wyatt Novara would strike out the next two batters to end the threat and keep it 1-0.

Joey Tessmer picked up the first hit of the season for Dexter to lead off the fourth. An error helped move Tessmer to third and he scored on a wild pitch to tie the game at 0ne.

Hartland would retake the lead in the with a run, but Cooper Arnedt scored from second base on an error and Dexter retied it a 2-2 after five.

The Eagles would break through in the sixth with five runs, including three after two were out to take a 7-2 lead.

Dexter would rally in the fifth with rbi singles from Garrett Sharp, Cole Novara, and AJ Vaughn to cut the lead to 7-5 and had the bases loaded, but a groundout ended the threat.

W. Novara singled in the seventh to put the tying run to the plate, but a flyout ended the game.

The second game was called due to darkness in the fourth inning with Dexter leading 2-0.

W. Novara led the offense with two hits and struck out eight on the mound in three innings of work.

Vaughn, Sharp, and C. Novara each had a hit and RBI, while Davis Bennett and Tessmer each had a hit and run scored.

Photos by Mike Williamson