The Easter story comes to life in Dexter through the eyes of the animals

The sun was shining on downtown Dexter as people of all ages enjoyed seeing the animals at The Easter Story with Live Animals event.

Organized by the Dexter United Methodist Church, the free event took place on April 8, in Monument Park. A variety of animals, including a camel, a baby goat, bunny rabbits and more, were at the park. It was evident in the smiles of the children and adults that the event was a fun one.

The event brings the Easter Story to life through the eyes of the animals that were there. Along with the animals was a retelling of the Easter story and life of Jesus Christ through a narrative displayed on poster boards at each different station in the park.