Dexter Tennis Drops Opener to Canton

The Dexter girls’ tennis team opened its season by dropping a 7-2 decision to Canton April 4.

Chloe Sprague and Sefina Patterson rallied from a set down to take their two-doubles match 2-6, 7-5, 6-4 in the match of the day for the Dreads.

Brynlee Williams and Tessa Baughman teamed to win the Dexter’s other match 6-3, 7-6 at five doubles.

Anya Johanson and Julia Berkholtz had split their first two sets at three-doubles 6-7, 7-5, and trailed 1-0 in the third when they were forced to withdraw.

Raegan Kopistch and Amelia Baggio came up short in the tough 4-6, 5-7 loss at four-doubles, while Charlotte Bruderly dropped a hard-fought 5-7, 3-6 match at two-singles.