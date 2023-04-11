Dexter Sweeps Lincoln in SEC Red Baseball Opener

The Dexter baseball team opened SEC Red play in strong fashion Monday with a doubleheader sweep of Ypsilanti Lincoln.

The Dreadnaughts used a big fourth inning to pull away for a 12-1 five inning mercy in the opener.

Dexter got things going early with a two-run triple by Chance Sobbry and rbi double by Davis Bennett for a quick 3-0 lead after one.

Garrett Sharp added to the dexter lead with a two-run single in the third for a 5-0 lead.

Lincoln got one back in the top of the fourth, but the Dreadnaughts put seven on the board in the bottom of the fourth to pull away for the mercy.

Wyatt Novara had the big hit of the inning with a two-run single to give Dexter an 8-1 lead. Sobbry, Cooper Arnedt, and Tucker Dunn also had run scoring singles for the Dreads.

Sobbry led the offense with two hits and three rbi, while AJ Vaughn had two hits and two runs scored. Novara, Sharp, and Dunn each had a hit and two rbi.

Novara earned the win on the mound with nine strikeouts and allowing one hit in four innings of work.

The nightcap saw Conor Sweeny and Brock Komaromi combine to toss a no-hitter in a 5-4 win.

Sweeny struck out 10 in five innings work and Komaromi struck out two in the sixth for the save.

Two walks and an error helped Lincoln take a 2-0 lead without a hit in the first inning.

RBI singles by Sobbry and Bennett tied the game at two in the third for Dexter.

A Lincoln error and a sacrifice fly plated two more for Dexter in the fourth for a 4-2 lead and the Dreads would add one more in the fifth when a Splitter balk walked home a run from third.

Lincoln would threaten in the sixth and scored two more runs without a hit to cut the lead to 5-4, but Komaromi struckout the final batter to end the game.

Sobbry and Bennett led the offense with two hits and an rbi each.

Dexter evened its record at 2-2 overall on the season

Photos by Dawn McCann



