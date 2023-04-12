Indoor golf business in Scio Township is seeking a liquor license to go along with food services

Ann Arbor Indoor Golf has the green light to move forward with plans to provide food and drink service.

The indoor golf business, located at 300 Jackson Plaza, received two approvals at the April 11 meeting of the Scio Township Board that will allow it to provide restaurant services and seek a liquor license.

The Sun Times News followed up with township supervisor Will Hathaway about these decisions.

He said the Township Board approved both the conditional use and the liquor license application for the indoor golf business. He said this will allow that business to submit an application for a Class C license to the Michigan Liquor Control Commission.

As some background on Ann Arbor Indoor Golf, its web page said it offers one of the best golf simulator experiences to play, learn or train.

According to the plans submitted, township consultant, Carlisle Wortman Associates, Inc., said:

“The applicant is requesting conditional use approval to provide for restaurant facilities for the existing indoor golf establishment and other potential tenants to serve food and drinks, including alcoholic beverages.

The site contains 4.94 acres with an existing 56,000 square foot industrial structure. The indoor golf use utilizes 2,700 square feet of space within the structure. Other uses in the structure include an indoor tennis facility; a landscape supply wholesaler, several of-site businesses that rent space for warehousing and an engineering services company. No other tenants have expressed an interest in providing food and/or beverage service. However, the applicant notes the other indoor recreation tenant (tennis courts) may wish to do so in the future or that the indoor golf use may move to a different area of the building in the future.”

As a side note about the liquor license, Hathaway said that this was Scio's last remaining "quota" license at this time. He said there are some businesses that have expressed interest in a "DDA" license, which is a different category of liquor license available to qualified businesses within a DDA (Downtown Development Authority) district.