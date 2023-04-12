Dexter Track and Field Teams Split SEC Red Tri-Meet

The Dexter track and field teams opened their outdoor season Monday by splitting a SEC Red tri-meet at Bedford.

The girls took down the Mules 85-50 and fell to Pioneer 102-35, while the boys clipped Bedford 71-66 and lost to Pioneer 101-36.

The girls were led by the 1-2 finish of Simone Kasischke and Tia Schultz in the high jump and the strong finish of the pole vaulters with Raiden Kipfmiller taking first Debbie McCoy third, Mikala Sposito fourth, and Madelyn Simons fifth.

Chloe Burns was second in the 200 and Lillian Mitchell third in the 400.

Annabel O'Haver was second in the 3200, while Antonia Bruckman was fourth.

Aspen Taylor was fourth in the 100 hurds and Kendra Conklin fourth in the 300 hurdles.

The relay teams came up big with three second place finishes. Sposito, McCoy, Kipfmiller, and Chloe Burns was second in the 4x200, Bruckman, Burns, Mitchell, and Maddie Rokke-Smith was second in the 4x400, and the 4x800 relay team of Mitchell, O'Haver, Bruckman, and Rokke-Smith was second.

Lily Burns was second in the shot put and Lillianne Trinkle fourth, and Trinkle third and Kera Root fourth in the discus.

The boys saw the 4x200 relay team of Owen Waters, Alex Hoffman, Alex Helton, and Noah Bryce come home first, while the 4x400 relay team of Brandon Anderson, Hoffman, Julian Lindebaugh, and Owen Ackerman was second, and the 4x800 ream of Anderson, Ackerman, Sam Gibson, and Caleb Snyder was second.

The Dreads did strong in the field events with three first-place finishes. Ryan Kerr won the high jump, Cole Sheldon the pole vault, and Keaton Murphy-Walstad the long jump.

Dexter took the top four place in the pole vault with Benjamin Sackman second, Kaden Korcek third, and Barrett Keller fourth.

Hoffman finished second in the 400, Murphy-Walstad third in the 100, Anderson third in the 800, Snyder third in the 3200, and Ackerman fourth in the 1600.