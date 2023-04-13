Dexter Community Players to Spellbind Audiences with “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Contest”

Get ready for a laughter-filled weekend as the Dexter Community Players (DCP) prepare to showcase their talents in the hilariously heartwarming musical, "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee." The performance will take place at Columbus Hall in Dexter from April 21-23. This comedic tale of spelling bee contestants, their ambitions, and their quirks will have audiences on the edge of their seats, rooting for their favorite characters while chuckling at their antics.

DCP's production of the musical promises an evening filled with enchanting tunes, relatable stories, and entertaining spelling techniques. The young performers, guided by adult characters caught in their own adolescent struggles, learn valuable life lessons as they navigate the pressures of competition. As the characters discover that failure doesn't define them, audiences will be reminded of the importance of perseverance and self-acceptance.

The event kicks off with a nostalgic school lunch-themed dinner at 6:30 pm on Friday, April 21, and Saturday, April 22, followed by performances at 7:30 pm. The festivities continue on Sunday, April 23, with a matinee show, complete with a lunch at 1:30 pm and a performance at 2:30 pm.

Advance tickets can be purchased online at https://dcp.yapsody.com/, starting at $35. The ticket price includes a delightful school lunch experience, with beer, wine, and cocktails available for purchase. Secure your spot today for this spellbinding show.

Since 1981, the Dexter Community Players, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, has been fostering a love for theater within the local community. With over 50 productions under its belt, DCP is a volunteer-driven organization that welcomes individuals of all ages, skills, and interests. From acting to set-building, costume design to advertising, DCP offers something for everyone, both on and off the stage.

So, mark your calendars and join the Dexter Community Players for a weekend of laughter, music, and unforgettable performances as they present "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee."