Dexter Heritage Guild Antiques Appraisal Set for May 13

Curious about the worth of your hidden treasures?

Antiquarians can once again join the Dexter Heritage Guild for a fun chance at discovering your items' value with a top-notch appraiser from DuMouchelles Art Gallery in Detroit. Proceeds from the event go to support the Dexter Area Museum.

Save the date: May 13th, 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Tips for estimating an item’s value begin with looking at the condition. The most valuable pieces are considered “like new” or “mint” condition. Rarity is also a leading factor. Age can be misleading for many customers. Old doesn’t necessarily mean it's valuable. A manufacturer or designer’s mark often adds more value than an identical piece with no signature. Proven authenticity needs to be determined before the item can be genuinely valued.

The appraisals take place at the Dexter Area Museum, 3443 Inverness St., Dexter, 48130 - just a hop, skip, and a jump from St. Andrews Church.

You won’t know what you’ve got unless you try. Don't miss this chance to chat with an appraiser and uncover your item's secrets. You can book your 15-minute appointment today by dialing 734-424-9998.

For a small fee of $10 per item, you'll get a verbal appraisal for one or two hidden gems, with all proceeds supporting the preservation and operation of our beloved Dexter Area Museum.

On the big day, if you have any last-minute questions or want to check for appointment availability, give the Museum a ring at 734-426-2519.

See you there, treasure hunters!