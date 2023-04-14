Dexter Community Fund Awards $10,000 in Grants to Local Nonprofits

The Dexter Community Fund (DCF), an endowment established at the Ann Arbor Area Community Foundation (AAACF), has recently completed its annual grant cycle and awarded a total of $10,000 to five local nonprofit organizations.

The grant recipients for this cycle include:

Ballet Chelsea, which received funds to support the continued operation of its Adaptive Dance Program (ADP) in Dexter, offering special education and enrichment classes at various locations within the community. Dexter Area Historical Society, awarded a grant to support the publication of a book celebrating and showcasing Dexter's history in preparation for the town's Bicentennial in 2024. Dexter Community Orchestra, which will commission an original orchestral composition to commemorate the City of Dexter’s Bicentennial. Dexter Senior Center, receiving funds to support the expansion of the Senior Cafe, which provides congregate meals to seniors. Webster Township Historical Society, granted funds to obtain a professionally scaled drawing of an all-weather concrete walkway loop in Historic Webster Village, allowing year-round access to buildings.

Jill Boydston (DCF), Carol Jones (DAHS), Anne Donevan (DCF), Beverly Hill (DAHS) and Nancy VanBlaricum (DAHS), Dexter Community Fund representatives presenting a grant award to Dexter Area Historical Society members. Missing from photo Jan Weaver (DAHS).

The DCF Advisory Committee reviewed numerous grant applications before selecting the recipients based on their alignment with community needs identified by a 2018 Community Needs Assessment: 1) Services/programs for seniors; 2) Mental health services for youth and adults; 3) Improved outdoor recreational opportunities; 4) Services/ programs for teens; 5) Services/programs for the homebound; and 6) Programs to enhance arts and culture.

Melissa Joy, Greg Brand, Anne Donevan and Jill Boydston from the Dexter Community Fund presenting a grant award to Dr. David Schultz - Music Director and Conductor, Lori Sprague and Andrew Thomas from the Dexter Community Orchestra.

Endowments, like the Dexter Community Fund, are permanent funds in which the principal amount is invested and preserved, while a portion of the investment income is distributed annually as grants to support various projects and nonprofit organizations. The DCF was established with the generous donations of community members and is managed by the AAACF, which provides professional program staff, fund management, and investment expertise. As the Dexter Community Fund grows, the endowment will have the capacity to support even more projects and non-profit organizations to address community needs and enrich the quality of life within the Dexter community.

Dexter Senior Center Executive Director Gordon Smith and Program Coordinator Angela Johnson accepting a grant award from DCF Committee members Melanie Szawara, Anne Donevan, Jill Boydston and Kim Beneteau.

To date, the Dexter Community Fund has awarded grants to a total of fourteen local nonprofits, including the Center for Independent Living, Children’s Literacy Network, Dexter Community Players, Encore Musical Theatre, Faith in Action, Girls Scouts Heart of Michigan, GrieveWell, His Eye is on the Sparrow, Legacy Land Conservancy, and the aforementioned recipients. As the endowment continues to grow, it will be able to support even more projects and organizations that address community needs and enrich the quality of life in Dexter.

Thelma Tucker of the Webster Township Historical Society accepting a grant award from DCF Committee members Anne Donevan & Kim Beneteau.

For more information about the Dexter Community Fund and its initiatives, please visit www.aaacf.org/dexter.

Photos courtesy of DCF