Dexter City Council Proclaims Arbor Day; Students to Distribute 400 Free Seedlings

The City of Dexter City Council has officially proclaimed April 28, 2023, as Arbor Day within the city. This year, in celebration of Arbor Day, 4th and 5th grade students from Wylie Elementary School are teaming up with the city to distribute 400 free seedlings to residents.

Students and volunteers will be distributing at the following times and locations:

10:00 am – noon: Dexter District Library - 3255 Alpine Street

11:00 am – noon: Clock Plaza - corner of Broad & Main Streets; weather permitting

11:00 am – noon/1:00 - 2:00 pm: Busch’s - 7080 Dexter-Ann Arbor Road

1:00 - 2:30 pm: Gazebo in Monument Park - Central and Main Streets

1:00 - 3:00 pm: Dexter Mill - 3515 Central St

Arbor Day is dedicated to celebrating the many benefits of trees, including their role in reducing erosion, cutting energy costs, moderating temperatures, cleaning the air, producing oxygen, and providing habitat for wildlife. Trees are a renewable resource that supplies us with paper, wood for our homes, fuel for our fires and contributes to the beauty and character of our communities. The City of Dexter encourages residents to participate in the celebration by planting trees throughout the city and on their property to promote the well-being of current and future generations.

The City of Dexter has been a proud Tree City USA member since 2008. Tree City USA is a nationwide Arbor Day Foundation program promoting proper tree care and management in urban areas, highlighting trees' economic, health, and aesthetic benefits. The City of Dexter and over 100 other Michigan communities are regularly recognized by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and the Arbor Day Foundation for their commitment to community forestry efforts.