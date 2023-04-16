Rise Martial Arts offers a new opportunity for children and teens in Dexter

One big goal of Rise Martial Arts, the new martial arts school in Dexter, is to help transform children and teens into confident, strong and disciplined martial artists.

Located at the Dexter Crossing Shopping Center, Rise is offering structured martial arts classes for toddlers, kids and teenagers. This is Rise’s second location with the first in Canton. The Sun Times News (STN) connected with owner Josh Fletcher, who said he’s excited about bringing Rise to Dexter.

In answering the question about establishing Rise’s second location, Fletcher said, “Dexter and many surrounding communities have a reputation for being great places to raise a family and children. That alone is a great start, because our school primarily serves children.”

photo courtesy of Rise Martial Arts

Expounding further, Fletcher said, “Now, I'm biased of course, but martial arts is pretty unique in that it can directly resolve the main issues that modern kids face: inactivity, bullying, a lack of belonging, low self-esteem. When a martial arts school is being run properly, the training is extremely active and fast-paced, the kids learn how to deal with confrontation, they make friends, and they overcome hardships that boost their confidence. Of course I'm biased. But it really is the perfect activity for kids, when you think about it.”

Rise is for children ages 5 to 17. It’s a great option and fit for families and parents looking to help their children resolve any of the following problems: bullying, a lack of discipline, poor confidence and inactivity.

photo courtesy of Rise Martial Arts

STN asked Fletcher what he would like the community to know.

“If your family has any level of interest in learning martial arts, even if it's low, it really doesn't hurt to try us out,” he answered. “Your first class is totally cost-free and pressure-free. Just to see if you like it. There's no pressure if you don't. Also, we're not new to this! This is our second location. We've trained hundreds and hundreds of students successfully. I don't think you'll find a more structured and exciting program for your children. That said, don't take my word for it. Google us: Rise Martial Arts - Dexter to learn more. “

It’s now open at 7069 Dexter Ann Arbor Road. To learn more go to: https://www.martialartsrise.com/.

photo courtesy of Rise Martial Arts