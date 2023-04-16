Dexter Tennis Sweeps Adrian
The Dexter girls’ tennis team cruised to an 8-0 win over Adrian last week.
The Dreadnaughts dominated with five flights winning 6-0, 6-0 and two claiming 6-0, 6-1 wins.
Lindsey Wiczorek, Charlotte Bruderly, and Claudia Vanover all won at love, while Courtney Waters won 6-0, 6-1.
Gracie Garcia and Natalie Sattler won 6-3, 6-2 and one doubles, Chloe Sprague and Sefina Patterson 6-0, 6-1 at two. Raegan Kopitsch/Amelia Bagglio and Anya Johanson/Julia Berkholtz won 6-0, 6-0 and three and four doubles.
The Dreads struggled at the Chelsea quad against some strong competition finishing fourth.
Bruderly went 2-1 at two-singles to lead the Dreads.
Garcia and Sattler also teamed to win a marathon match over Battle Creek Lakeview 6-7 (12), 6-3, 10-5 for the only doubles win for Dexter.
Photos by Dawn McCann