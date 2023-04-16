Dexter Softball Pounds Jackson

It only took two innings for the Dexter softball team to pick up its first win of the season last week as the Dreadnaughts pounded Jackson 19-1.

Dexter pounded out 16 hits and scored 15 times in the second to end the game early for the win.

Lizzie Lewis got things going with a three-run inside-the-park home run for a 3-0 lead in the first. After a single by Morgan Sturmer, Maddy Thompson followed with a double for a 4-0 lead.

Dexter would then rattle off 15 runs with the help of four Jackson walks to end the game.

Lewis had a big night with three hits and six rbi, while Thompson finished with two hits and three rbi.

Mallory Brandt and Eleni Michos had two hits and two rbi each, while Clara Chevillet and Sturmer each had two hits and a rbi. Roni Wilson and Brandt combined to strike out six and allow one hit in the circle.

Photos by Dawn McCann



