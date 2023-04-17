Sprout Love: A Student Initiative Supporting Cancer-Affected Families

The Sprout Love Initiative, founded in 2018 in memory of Maureen McCurren, is a shining example of a community coming together to support families affected by cancer.

Friends and family of McCurren established Sprout Love, a committee within Dexter High School's National Honor Society (NHS), to partner with the Cancer Support Community of Greater Ann Arbor (CSC) in providing financial support and care for those in need as a result of a cancer diagnosis.

The initiative's name represents the nurturing and care that love, like flowers, requires to flourish. The dedicated members of Sprout Love, who volunteer their time in addition to other NHS committee responsibilities, exemplify this spirit through their passion and commitment to giving back to their community.

Sprout Love hosts several fundraising events each year, including an annual Spring Move-A-Thon, bottle drives, and a senior auction, where local businesses and teachers donate items or experiences for the high school seniors to bid on. This year's goal is to raise $15,000 for the CSC to provide local families with as much support as possible.

The Spring Move-A-Thon, scheduled for May 7th from 10 am to 2 pm, promises family-friendly entertainment featuring bounce houses, face painting, a 5k race, morning yoga, and more. While admission to the event is free, donations are encouraged upon entry, and the 5k race carries a $25 fee, which includes a commemorative shirt.

Sprout Love is appealing to the community to contribute to their cause, emphasizing that no donation is too small, as all funds go directly to supporting families during challenging times.

With the community's support, the Sprout Love Initiative is poised to impact the lives of cancer-affected families in the Greater Ann Arbor area.

Donation link: https://cancersupportannarbor.harnessgiving.org/donate/?selected-method=one-time

5k Registration link: https://runsignup.com/Race/MI/Dexter/SproutLove