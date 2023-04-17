Dexter sixth-grader creates a contest-winning flag for the state of Michigan

Dexter sixth-grader Ethan Kovarik represented his home state well in the Youth Art Month flag contest.

So well in fact that he’s a grand prize winner.

It was Monday morning when Creekside Intermediate School art teacher Jane Montero reached out to the Sun Times News with the exciting news. She had been at the National Art Education Association conference in Texas and brought back the Grand Prize winning flag for the whole state of Michigan.

And it was one of her students.

In describing the art contest, Montero said this is an annual student art contest promoting March Youth Art Month to select the "winning" flag design from each state across the country. She said each year there is a different theme and students are encouraged to develop their designs around the theme.

According to its website, The Council for Art Education (CFAE) administers Youth Art Month, which encourages support for quality school art programs and promotes art material safety.

“To promote Youth Art Month, The CFAE coordinates Youth Art Month activities at the national level. The primary event is the State Flag Program. Using the national or state theme, each state coordinates a flag design contest, with the winning design made into a flag for display in the Youth Art Month Museum at the National Art Education Association (NAEA) annual National Convention,” it explains on the website.

In describing Kovarick’s winning flag, Montero said, “Ethan's final design is filled with creative drawings representing commonly known symbols within the state of Michigan.”

“What I find most creative about Ethan's design is how he used bold color and simple shapes to communicate his vision, which is part of what it takes to design flags or even larger public images effectively, such as murals, banners, posters,” she said. “I am very glad I was not part of the jurying process because there were many amazing designs!”

Here's a look at some of the other flag designs. photo courtesy of the Michigan Art Education Association