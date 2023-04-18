Dexter Police Report, March 2023

In March, Deputies responded to 227 calls for police service, down from 275 the previous year for a 17% decrease. Total calls for 2023 (Jan-Mar) are 712, up from 641 for the same period last year, an 11% increase.

Officers conducted 107 traffic stops, down from 117 last year. Thirteen citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

Two crashes

Three medical assists

22 citizen assists

Eight mental health

Three welfare checks

Three frauds

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to the City of Dexter:

On March 19th, Deputies responded to the intersection of Main & Baker for a single-vehicle traffic collision involving a light pole. Upon arrival, Deputies located the vehicle's driver, a 21-year-old Dexter resident. Deputies detected the odor of intoxicants from the driver and attempted sobriety evaluations. The driver could not complete the assessments and was transported to the hospital for injuries sustained in the collision. Deputies obtained a blood sample from the driver, resulting in a BAC over four times the legal limit. Charges are pending with the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office.

The entire March 2023 police call log can be found at the link below.