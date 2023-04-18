Dexter Track and Field Teams Fourth at Allen Park Co-Ed Relays

The Dexter boys' and girls' track teams took part in a unique invitational last week when they competed in the Allen Park Relays where the teams combined for the events.

The Dreads teamed up for a strong fourth-place finish out of 16 schools at the meet where the top 2 boys and two girls places for each event were combined for a final all-around score.

Not shocking that the Dreadnaughts pole vault team took first with Bethany Simons, Yaa Oduro, Barrett Keller, and David Burby teaming up for a height of 39'3".

The high jump relay also finished first with a team of Tia Schultz, Simone Kasischke, Austin Terpak, and Ryan Kerr and the DMR team of Annabell O'Haver, Brandon Anderson, Addison Bruckman, and Owen Ackerman also claimed the top spot for the Dreads.

The 4x3200 relay team of Ackerman, Caleb Snyder, O'Haver, and Hannah Sisson was second, while the SMR team of Lily Mitchell, Raiden Kipfmiller, Kai Reed, and Alex Hoffman was also second.

The Jaguar-B relay team of Mitchell, Kipfmiller, Anderson, and Charlie Munson was third and the Jaguar-G relay team of Julian Linebaugh, Bruckman, Owen Waters, and Antonia Bruckman was fourth.

Fifth-place finishes went to the discus relay of Lily Trinkle, Kera Root, Jacob Alvarado, and Colin McIntyre, while the shot put relay team of Trinkle, Lile Burns, Cameron Clark, and Cooper Thompson was sixth.

The SMR team of Schultz, Noah Boyce, Autumn Taylor, and Waters was seventh, and the long jump relay team of Simons, Ashley Rennell, Keaton Murphy-Walstad, and Thompson was eighth.