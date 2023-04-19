Dexter Twp Police Report, March 2023

In March, Deputies responded to 179 calls for police service, up from 153 the previous year for a 13% increase. Total calls for 2023 are 507, up from 353 for the same period last year for a 44% increase.

Officers conducted 75 traffic stops, up from 64 last year. Ten citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

One assault

Nine crashes

Four citizen assists

Five welfare checks

One mental health

One sudden death

One attempted suicide adult

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office submitted the following details to Dexter Twp:

On March 24th, Deputies responded to the 6700 block of Reilly Drive for a missing persons report. The caller reported that her 83-year-old mother was missing from home. The caller indicated that she arrived home to find the doors unlocked and the missing cell phone on the kitchen table. Deputies began searching the area and requested the assistance of the Ann Arbor Police Department’s K-9 to conduct a track. Just as the K-9 arrived, the mother arrived home with a caretaker who neglected to advise the family they were going out.

The entire March 2023 call log can be found at the link below.