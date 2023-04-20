The Path to Historic Webster Village

By Joanne Westman, Contributing Writer

In southeast Webster Township sits a little gem little known to the surrounding communities. It is the Historic Webster Village on Webster Church Road, just north of Farrell Road. There, buildings from the mid-1800's surround a village green. These buildings were moved from various parts of the Township thanks to the foresight of the Webster Township Historical Society (WTHS) in the early 1980's. Included is a one-room school, the original Webster Township Hall, and the Wheeler Wheelwright and Blacksmith shop. The community hall, originally used as a storage shed for apples, now serves the community as the Crossroads Community Center. The Center resides in its original location as does May Mast's Horse Barn. Two other buildings in the Village are the Kleinschmidt General Store and the Dieterle corncrib, a venue for musical events. Every Fall since 1981, a Fall Festival is held at the Village. Until recently, there were few other activities during the year. The historic buildings sat empty.

In 2021 a decision was made by the WTHS Board to transform the Historic Webster Village into a year-round destination through programs and activities, bringing to life the history of Webster Township. They envisioned educational programs, workshops, musical events, classes or simply a place to walk and enjoy the Village and garden. To realize this vision, the Board recognized access to the buildings would require a concrete walking loop for safe and all-weather access to the buildings. To move the walkway forward, funds were sought and granted from the Ann Arbor Area Foundation, the Dexter Wellness Coalition, and the Webster Township Board. A professional site plan was created, bids for the project were sought, and a contractor chosen. A six-foot path will be installed at the end of May of this year.

So, this little-known gem, the Historic Webster Village, sitting quietly for these many years, will now welcome the community to a place to learn, socialize, enjoy public celebrations, or simply enjoy the garden and take a walk around the Village.

Drone photo of the village area. taken by Doug Armstrong, Chief of the Dexter Area Fire Department