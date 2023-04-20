DO MORE OF THAT

We were fortunate enough to go to the Dexter Little League opening day ceremonies this past weekend. Everyone smiles at the first year T-ball players, all wide-eyed and excited wearing their new and (briefly) clean uniforms for the first time. Meeting their new teammates and coaches and carrying their team banner. We love it. Sadly, our son aged out little league this year. We were there one last time because my son’s Dexter All-Star team won districts last year and this was their year to ‘pay it forward.’ A 13-year-old doesn’t want to get up early on a Saturday morning, but we reminded him about his first season as a T-baller and the awe he had in his eyes when he saw “the big kids” and that giant trophy. Now it’s his turn to high five the T-ballers and be the ‘big kid.’ It was a moment I truly hope I’ll never forget.

Why the story? I found myself smiling from ear-to-ear the entire morning and I was in a good mood all day because of it. Honest to goodness, it made my soul smile.

What makes your soul smile? What are the things that happen, or the things you do, or the things that happen to you that really, truly, no fooling, make you FEEL your smile and your happiness? Think about that for a moment. We can all say, “a beautiful sunrise,” or, “watching puppies play,” or something that is an infrequent occurrence (sunrises are for me anyway). But are there things that happen in our day-to-day life that give us that same feeling, even for just a moment? Think about it my friends. Invest a think on that. Once a few things come to mind, please do me a favor.

Do more of that.

Find more of that. Seek it. For me, it’s less things and more people that make my soul smile. Watching people do extraordinary things. Sometimes, it’s people doing ordinary things in extraordinary ways. What makes your soul smile? What brings you joy? Do more of that. Those are the things that fill our emotional bank accounts. But how? How can we do more when the world is spinning ever faster? Two words…Slow down. Not permanently and not forever (although wouldn’t that be lovely) but find the moments. I will be talking about moments in a future article, and yes, my son will be in there again. Not sorry. The best way to learn something is to teach it and I have found so many of the lessons I try to teach him boomerang back on me. That makes my soul smile. But slow down. Those soul-smiling moments are all around us. We just have to train ourselves to see them. Allow the deposits. It isn’t selfish. Steal those moments from the world whenever you can. When we are getting those deposits, it allows us to help others and offer withdrawals.

I have heard from many people in the communities the Sun Times News reaches. I have had many parents tell me they have their kids read these articles each week (shout out to you Erika Davis. I ran into Grant before baseball practice and he told me. You guys are awesome. Hi Grant. Hi Gavin. Hi Johnny!). So here’s a question for those parents. Are you walking that talk? Are you finding, seeking, stealing, and then sharing those things that make your soul smile? The best way to learn something is to teach it. Teach your kids and loved ones how to find soul smiles in their lives. Do way more of that. We can find more of it if we help others find it for themselves. I can’t think of anything that will make my soul smile more than the thought of our tribe out in our communities doing that. Dear friends, please…Do more of that!

Steve Gwisdalla is a Dexter resident and owns BetterPlace Consulting, a personal and corporate coaching, talent acquisition, and all things people company. He is also a proud parent, spouse and soul-smiling seeker. If you need some help finding things that make your soul smile, reach out to him at steve@betterplacemgmt.com.