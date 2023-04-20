Dexter Girls Sweep, Boys Split at SEC Red Track and Field Meet

The Dexter track teams hosted a SEC tri-meet Tuesday and the girls came away with a pair of wins, while the boys split.

The girls defeated Monroe 111-26 and Skyline 85-52 and the boys downed Monroe 92-41 and fell to Skyline 78-59.

Raiden Kipfmiller picked up two wins to lead the Dreadnaughts. She won the pole vault and was part of the winning 4x200 relay with Lauren Simpson, Debbie McCoy, and Mikayla Sposito.

Autumn Taylor won the 100 and Aspen Taylor the 100 hurdles, while Chloe Burns won the 200.

Kera Root won the shot put, and Larkin Pham the long jump.

Second-place finishers were Pham in the 100, Kipfmiller 200, C. Burns 400, Lillian Mitchell 800, Kendra Conklin 100 and 300 hurdles, 4x100 relay team of Aspen Taylor, Autumn Taylor, Simpson, and Emily Kate Covert, 4x400 team of Addison Bruckman, Amelia CribbinsMaddie Rokke-Smith, and C. Burns, 4x800 relay team of Annabel O'Haver, Bruckman, Rokke-Smith, and Mitchell, Lily Burns shot put, Lillianne Trinkle discus, Tia Schultz high jump, and Sposito pole vault.

Josiah Hayter led the boys by sweeping the 110 and 300 hurdles events.

Kai Reed, Francisco Morales-Leverett, Noah Boyce, and Elijah Smith teamed to win the 4x100, Owen Ackerman, Rylan Teddy, Caleb Snyder, and Brandon Anderson teamed to win the 4x800, Ryan Kerr the high jump, and Clark Sheldon the pole vault for Dexter.

Second-place finishes went to Keaton Murphy-Walstad 100, Morales-Leverett 110 hurdles, Owen Waters, Alex Hoffman, Boyce, and Smith 4x200, Julian Linebaugh, Ackerman, Hoffman, and Anderson 4x400, Austin Terpak high jump, Kaden Korcek pole vault, and Cooper Thompson long jump.