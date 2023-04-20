Dexter Tennis Drops Pair of Matches

The Dexter girls' tennis team dropped a pair of matches this week, including a 6-2 loss to Ann Arbor Huron in a SEC Red matchup.

Lindsey Wiczorek picked up a big 6-0, 6-2 win at one-singles against Huron to lead Dexter.

The match of the day came at four doubles when Anya Johanson and Julia Berkholtz teamed to win and exciting three set match 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.

Raegan Kopitsch and Amelia Baggio dropped a tough 1-6, 6-7 match at three doubles.

Dexter then dropped a 7-3 non-league contest to Brighton

Wiczorek picked up another big win at one-singles 6-3, 6-1.

Charlotte Bruderly came away with a 6-2, 6-2 win at two-singles, while Johanson/Berkholtz won another exciting three set match 6-3, 3-6, 7-5.

The Dreadnaughts dropped three 3-set matches and the difference in the match.

Claudia Vanover dropped a tough 6-3, 5-7, 5-10 three set tiebreaker at three-singles.

Gracie Garcia and Natlie Sattler lost a really tight match 6-4, 4-6, 5-7 at one-doubles, and Kopitsch/Bagglio fell 6-4, 2-6, 2-6 at three-doubles.