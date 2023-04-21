Students to Distribute 400 Free Seedlings on Arbor Day, April 28

The City of Dexter City Council has declared April 28, 2023, as Arbor Day within the city. This annual celebration is dedicated to highlighting the many benefits of trees, including their role in reducing erosion, moderating temperatures, and cleaning the air.

This year, in honor of Arbor Day, 4th and 5th grade students from Wylie Elementary School will be partnering with the city to distribute 400 free seedlings to local residents.

Students and volunteers will be distributing at the following times and locations:

10:00 am – noon: Dexter District Library - 3255 Alpine Street

11:00 am – noon: Clock Plaza - corner of Broad & Main Streets; weather permitting

11:00 am – noon/1:00 - 2:00 pm: Busch’s - 7080 Dexter-Ann Arbor Road

1:00 - 2:30 pm: Gazebo in Monument Park - Central and Main Streets

1:00 - 3:00 pm: Dexter Mill - 3515 Central St

Trees are a vital and renewable resource that plays a significant role in the health and well-being of current and future generations. The City of Dexter encourages residents to participate in the celebration by planting trees throughout the city and on their property.

Arbor Day has a rich history that dates back to 1872 when J. Sterling Morton proposed a holiday for planting trees in Nebraska. Morton's idea soon spread to other states, and by 1885, Arbor Day had become an official holiday celebrated across the United States. Today, Arbor Day is celebrated worldwide as a way to raise awareness about the importance of trees and their role in preserving the environment.

The City of Dexter has been a proud member of the Tree City USA program since 2008. This nationwide program, sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation, promotes proper tree care and management in urban areas, highlighting trees' economic, health, and aesthetic benefits. Dexter, along with over 100 other Michigan communities, is regularly recognized by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and the Arbor Day Foundation for its commitment to community forestry efforts.

The city encourages residents to join in the celebration of Arbor Day and help to promote a healthy environment for generations to come.

Image: Image by Rommel Diaz from Pixabay