Scio Twp Police Report, March 2023

In March, Deputies responded to 848 calls for police service, down from 897 the previous year for a 5% decrease. Total calls for 2023 (Jan-Mar) are 2,510, up from 2,309 for the same period last year for a 9% increase.

Officers conducted 289 traffic stops, down from 397 last year. Forty-three citations were issued.

Notable events from March’s call log include:

Ten assaults

One breaking & entering

Two larcenies

Three vehicle thefts

35 crashes

Nine medical assists

54 citizen assists

19 welfare checks

Two mental health

Ten frauds

One drug overdose

Eight disorderly conduct

Three attempted suicide (adult)

One extortion

Two OUIDs

One OUI

One indecent exposure

Two death investigations

One sudden death

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Scio Twp:

On March 2nd, Deputies investigated a Motor Vehicle Theft in the 3700 Block of Jackson Road. An Unknown suspect stole a vehicle from the dealership’s lot after obtaining the keys from an unknown source. The vehicle was recovered unoccupied a week later in the City of Detroit. There are no suspect(s) or leads to the incident.

On March 3rd, Deputies responded to the 4200 Block of Eyrie Drive for multiple calls of shots being heard. Witnesses reported a white Cadillac was involved, and as deputies arrived, a white Cadillac was observed leaving the area at a high rate of speed. Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, which failed to stop for deputies who pursued the car from the location onto eastbound I-94 until the vehicle lost a tire and stopped near Liberty Road. A 34-Year-Old Ypsilanti Resident was arrested for numerous violations and was lodged at the Washtenaw County Correctional Facility. The shooting investigation at the Eyrie Drive location did not produce any injured victims, but it was clear that shots were fired. The case has been forwarded to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

On March 8th, Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle near Jackson and Zeeb Roads for a traffic violation. Contact was made with a 29-Year-Old Ann Arbor Resident, who was arrested for Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Drugs. The case is currently awaiting a toxicology report.

On March 9th, Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Baker Road near I-94 for a traffic violation. Contact was made with the 38-Year-Old Ann Arbor Resident, who was arrested for Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Drugs. The case is currently awaiting a toxicology report.

On March 10th, Deputies responded to an auto dealership in the 500 Block of Auto Mall Drive for a burglary alarm. Deputies arrived and found the business had been forcibly entered and at least one vehicle stolen. The vehicle was later recovered unoccupied in the City of Milan. There are no suspect(s) or leads to the incident.

On March 16th, Deputies investigated an Impersonation Complaint in the 100 Block of S. Dancer Road, which had occurred at an unknown location in Scio Township. An unknown suspect purporting to be an employee of the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office attempted to solicit money from the complainant. There are no suspect(s) or leads to the incident.

On March 20th, Deputies responded to the 3800 Block of Jackson Road for a Motor Vehicle Theft Complaint. The complainant's rental car company reported that a vehicle had been rented in February but never returned per the rental agreement. The vehicle was recovered three days later, and one suspect was detained and interviewed on the case, which was forwarded to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

On March 20th, Deputies responded to the area of Arbor Chase Drive west of Zeeb Road for a single-vehicle Personal Injury Crash. The single occupant and 49-Year-Old Resident of the complex died after arriving at the hospital. It is believed that the driver suffered an unknown medical emergency before the crash. The case is under investigation by the Washtenaw County SRP Traffic Investigation Team.

On March 21st, Deputies responded to Trinity Health to meet with the victim of an alleged Criminal Sexual Assault. Contact was made with the victim, who advised her boyfriend had sexually assaulted her. The case has been forwarded to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

On March 22nd, Deputies responded to the W. Huron River Drive and N. Wagner Road area for a single motorcycle crash. The 25-Year-Old Ann Arbor Resident was severely injured and transported to a local hospital. The WCSO SRP Traffic Investigation Team responded to investigate the crash. The rider was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, and it’s believed alcohol may have been a contributing factor. The case is currently awaiting a toxicology report.

On March 23rd, Deputies responded to the 7500 Block of Jackson Road for a Structure Fire. A single-story building divided into apartments sustained moderate to extensive damage. There were no injuries, and the cause of the fire is under investigation by the Scio Township Fire Marshall.

On March 25th, Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Baker Road near I-94 after receiving citizen reports that the vehicle was driving erratically. Contact was made with the 25-Year-Old Ann Arbor Resident, who was arrested for Operating a Motor Vehicle While being Visibly Impaired [OWI]. The case is awaiting a toxicology report.

On March 25th, Deputies attempted to make a traffic stop on a gray Audi sedan in the Jackson and Zeeb Roads area for erratic driving. As the deputies were making contact with the driver, the vehicle suddenly pulled off and fled from deputies at a high rate of speed westbound on Jackson Road. There are no suspect(s) or leads to the incident.

The entire March call log can be found at the link below.