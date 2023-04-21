Dexter Water Polo Returns to the Pool

After long break, the Dexter women's water polo team returned to the pool for a pair of games this week.

The Dreadnaughts started out this week with their third and fourth games of the season against Skyline and Chelsea.

On Monday at Skyline the Dreadnaughts fought hard but lost to 7th ranked Skyline 14-3.

Marea Balcom led the offense for Dexter with three sprint wins, two goals, and an assist to Ali Genske for their third goal.

Laura Walton had two steals and two assists. The whole team played great defense and goalie, Avery Nesbitt had 8 saves.

On Tuesday, Dexter hosted Chelsea for their first home game of the season.

They lost the game, but played great defense holding a strong offense from Chelsea to 11 goals.

Marea Balcom, Ali Genske, Laura Walton and Emma Bishop all had steals and Avery Nesbitt racked up 17 saves in goal.

On the offensive end, Marea Balcom won all four sprints and had two goals. Annie Wesorick also scored two goals and Ali Genske scored a goal.

In the JV game, Chelsea won 11-6. Goals for Dexter were scored by Diem Lee (3), Sophia Marr (2) and Annie Wesorick (1). Kori Wilson had more than 10 saves in goal.

Dexter heads to the Chelsea tournament this weekend where they will play Friday night at 6 pm vs. Grand Blanc and then return Saturday for three more games against Troy United (9 am), Groves (11:50 am) and Seaholm (4:50 pm).

Photos by Dawn McCann and Francie Wesorick



