Dexter Golf Finally Takes to the Links

The Dexter golf team won one of three SEC matches this week after splitting a pair at Ypsilanti Lincoln Tuesday.

The Dreadnaughts defeated Lincoln 186-202, but fell to a strong Chelsea team 156-186.

Niko Michos fired a round of 43 to lead the Dreadnaughts.

David Kull shot 46 and Jack Votaw 48. Samuel Renaud was right behind with 49, Nick Bearman 52, and Braden Richards 53.

Dexter hosted Bedford in the home opener at Hudson Mills Golf Course Wednesday and fell to the Mules 167-188.

Nichos fired another round of 43 to lead the Dreadnaughts.

Votaw and Drew Brzya each fired a 48 and Bearman 49. Kull finished with a 52 and Richards 54.

