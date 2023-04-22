Dexter Baseball Falls to 4-2 in the SEC Red

A pair of seventh inning rallies doomed the Dexter baseball team as Ann Arbor Pioneer took two of three games from the Dreadnaughts last week.

A Trevor Dunn rbi double in the fifth and a Chance Sobbry run scoring single in the sixth gave the Dreads a 3-2 lead heading to the seventh in the opener.

Pioneer opened the seventh with a single and a sacrifice bunt for the first out to put a runner on second. The wheels fell off for the Dreadnaught pitching after that. Four walks and two hit batters later with three singles mixed in by led to an 11-run rally by Pioneer in the seventh to take a shocking 13-3 lead.

Dexter would score three in the bottom of the seventh, but it wasn't enough as Pioneer took the 13-6 win.

Sobbry finished with two hits and an rbi, while Dunn and Cole Novara had a hit and two rbi each. Joey Tessmer and Davis Bennett each had a hit and run scored. Wyatt Novara struck out nine in five innings of work for the Dreads.

The second game was a pitcher's duel that saw Conor Sweeny be nearly perfect on the mound until the seventh for the Dreads.

Sweeny allowed just one hit until the bottom of the seventh of a scoreless game. Pioneer got a leadoff double and an intentional walk to start the inning. Sweeny got a strikeout and a flyout for the second out, but Pioneer came through with a walk-off single to center for the game winner 1-0.

AJ Vaughn Sobbry, Cooper Arnedt, and Garrett Sharp had hits for Dexter.

Sweeny struck out 12 and allowed just three hits in the tough luck loss.

The Dreadnaughts bounced back to take the final game of the series 20-3 Wednesday.

A big 14 run third inning lifted Dexter to the mercy win.

Sobbry finished with three hits, including two doubles and six rbi to lead the Dreads.

Tessmer added three hits and four rbi, while Wyatt Novar had three hits (two doubles) and two rbi.

Sean White was 3-3, Noah Pitts two hits and three rbi, Larry Salisbury two hits and two runs scored, and Bennett two hits and three rbi.

Andrew Cusick earned the win on the mound with five strikeouts in three innings of work.

Dexter improved to 5-4 overall and 4-2 in the SEC Red.